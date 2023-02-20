UBS Group Cuts Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $25.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

MAT traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $19.14. 3,490,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

