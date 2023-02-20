UBS Group Raises Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $33.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.
Steven Madden Trading Up 0.4 %
SHOO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 557,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,733. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14.
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
