UBS Group Raises Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $33.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.4 %

SHOO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 557,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,733. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Steven Madden Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Steven Madden by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.