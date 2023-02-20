United Bank Acquires 1,573 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.88. 46,588,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,419,727. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $532.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.39.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.