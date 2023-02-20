United Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

United Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

