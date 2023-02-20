United Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Bank grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $8.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $356.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,715. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $479.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.92. The stock has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.67.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

