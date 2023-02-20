United Bank Has $1.85 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Bank cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.3% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $328.40. 3,695,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,446. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $234.00 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $312.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

