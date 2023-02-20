United Bank Purchases 3,720 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

United Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,897,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $50.77. 25,321,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,416,957. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,315 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,218. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

