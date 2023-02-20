United Bank Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

United Bank lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.5% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 178,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 15,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,970,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,869,000 after buying an additional 113,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.24. 7,948,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,702,888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $417.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.