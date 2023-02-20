United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 23.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after buying an additional 229,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.3% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 517,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,580,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.82. The company has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

