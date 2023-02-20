Unitil (NYSE:UTL) PT Raised to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Performance

UTL traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. The company had a trading volume of 205,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $898.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51. Unitil has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

About Unitil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,391,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Unitil by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 65,119 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Unitil by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after buying an additional 56,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.