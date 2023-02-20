Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.38–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$110.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.87 million.
Several research firms have issued reports on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $8.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.38. 567,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $207.70 million, a P/E ratio of 546.18 and a beta of 1.14.
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
