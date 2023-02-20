Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.38–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$110.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.87 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $8.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.38. 567,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $207.70 million, a P/E ratio of 546.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Universal Electronics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.