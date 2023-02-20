Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $21.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Shares of UPWK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,573. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. Upwork has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 31,898 shares of company stock valued at $342,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Upwork by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Upwork by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

