Upwork’s (UPWK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.09.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 3,027,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,573. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,898 shares of company stock valued at $342,106. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Upwork by 10.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Upwork by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.