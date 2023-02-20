UroGen Pharma’s (URGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
UroGen Pharma Trading Up 8.6 %
URGN traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 241,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,900. The firm has a market cap of $232.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.74. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
