UroGen Pharma’s (URGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

URGN traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 241,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,900. The firm has a market cap of $232.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.74. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 76.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 346.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 67.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

