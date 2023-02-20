US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

US Foods Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,491. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded US Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in US Foods by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

