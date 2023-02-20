Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $73.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Valaris has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the third quarter worth $93,108,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the third quarter worth $181,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the second quarter worth $1,985,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

