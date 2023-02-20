Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,964 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,633,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,365,000 after acquiring an additional 284,589 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $255,577,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.15. 2,476,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,324. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

