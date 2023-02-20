Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $238.31 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.71.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.