Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,989 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $138,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,929,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $374.22. 3,285,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,509. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

