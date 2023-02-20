Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 1,127 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in American Airlines Group by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,941 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 568,727 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 89,568 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 289,568 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 104,572 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

