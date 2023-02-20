Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $249,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $112.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.37. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

