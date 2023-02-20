Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $208,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,222 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $108.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $211.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

