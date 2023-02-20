Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $211,000 Investment in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in onsemi by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in onsemi by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. B. Riley boosted their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

NASDAQ ON opened at $81.86 on Monday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

