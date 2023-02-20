Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 567 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,721,000 after purchasing an additional 602,359 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,559,000 after buying an additional 77,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

