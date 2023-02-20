Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at $578,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

