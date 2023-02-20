Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stake Lifted by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,513,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 136,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 495,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 34.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after acquiring an additional 471,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,259,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
Vaxcyte stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.96.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
