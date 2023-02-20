Velas (VLX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Velas has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $61.08 million and $1.50 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00084165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00058564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001145 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,416,753,804 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

