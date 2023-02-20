Verge Trading 18% Higher Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. Verge has a market cap of $57.81 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,826.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00387925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00092525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00663547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.94 or 0.00583813 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00176647 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,176,300 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

