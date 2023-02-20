Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.7% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.22. 15,029,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,953,367. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

