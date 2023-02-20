Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 397.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 133,775 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,519,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,687,000 after purchasing an additional 139,187 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 171,325 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.22 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.