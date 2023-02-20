Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of VKTX opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $885.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $11.80.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.
