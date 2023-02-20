Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of VKTX opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $885.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.

