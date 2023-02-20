Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

