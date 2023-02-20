Vista Finance LLC Has $248,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Finance LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after buying an additional 258,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $409.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.94 and a 200-day moving average of $394.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

