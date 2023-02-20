Vista Finance LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vista Finance LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 7.2% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.26 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.