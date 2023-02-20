Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.43.
NASDAQ VC traded down $3.09 on Friday, hitting $163.14. 436,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,015. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $168.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.83.
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
