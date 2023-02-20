Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. 1,105,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,294. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

