Vow (VOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $103.82 Million

Vow (VOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002654 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vow has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Vow has a market capitalization of $103.82 million and $325,693.53 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

