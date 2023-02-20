VR Adviser LLC Boosts Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,130,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,389 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics accounts for about 6.4% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. VR Adviser LLC owned about 0.07% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $43,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $924,780.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,373 shares of company stock worth $5,345,495. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRDN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.97. 492,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

