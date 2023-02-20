VR Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 207,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,000. Ventyx Biosciences accounts for 1.1% of VR Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned about 0.37% of Ventyx Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000. Birchview Capital LP boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,236,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $37,423,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $44.32. 407,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,394. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,094.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,202,711 shares of company stock valued at $36,666,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

