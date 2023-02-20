Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $110.89 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $110.89 million and $10.25 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00016412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00045516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003944 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00215291 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,858.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.06471185 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $9,958,230.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

