Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $185.65. 1,122,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,191. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.68.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

