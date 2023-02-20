WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WKME. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

WalkMe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WKME traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,652. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $916.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

About WalkMe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 1.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 338,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

