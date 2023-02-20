WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ WKME traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.09. 242,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. WalkMe has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $916.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

