Waltonchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.88 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001175 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $23.88 million and $20.39 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,876,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,901,146 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

