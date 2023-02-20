Warburg Research Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €11.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.47) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.22) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €11.38 ($12.24) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.17 ($5.56) and a one year high of €9.51 ($10.23). The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.42 and its 200 day moving average is €8.20.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

