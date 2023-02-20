Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

HCC traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,015. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.98). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The firm had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,561,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,464,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 378,214 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

