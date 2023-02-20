Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $164.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.50.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.69. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections



Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

