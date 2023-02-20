Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 3.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 584 shares of company stock valued at $90,800. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of WM stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.92. 1,960,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,042. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.65 and a 200 day moving average of $161.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

