Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $354.00.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $328.73. 600,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,524. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

