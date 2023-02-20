WAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.20 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, WAX has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $189.74 million and $14.20 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.49 or 0.00420936 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,921.64 or 0.27883581 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,369,040,628 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,368,922,660.564887 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07779425 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $8,802,177.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.